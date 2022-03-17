Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 651 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $326.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.66. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

