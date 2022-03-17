Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

