Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average of $148.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

