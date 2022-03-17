Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $731.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $784.83 and its 200 day moving average is $865.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

