Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

