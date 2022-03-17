Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.49

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.49 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.92 ($0.09), with a volume of 3370441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.25 million and a P/E ratio of -22.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.27.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

