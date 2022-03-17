BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.51 and last traded at C$19.63. 159,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 249,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.69.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.92.
Featured Stories
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.