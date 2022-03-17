BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.51 and last traded at C$19.63. 159,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 249,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.92.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.