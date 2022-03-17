BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of TSN opened at $87.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

