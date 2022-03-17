BMO Capital Markets Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$115.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$95.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$74.87 and a 1 year high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.