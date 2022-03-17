BMO Capital Markets Raises Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$16.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.00.
TSE:PSI opened at C$13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.
Pason Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
