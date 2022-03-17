BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Market Perform”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.