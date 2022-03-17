BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,239. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.93. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.