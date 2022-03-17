BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.29. 26,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,782. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

