BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 587,265 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 509,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 268,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $71.88. 814,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307,773. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

