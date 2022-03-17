BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

