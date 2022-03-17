BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($82.42) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BNPQY stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 690,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

