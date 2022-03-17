BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.40. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.