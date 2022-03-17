Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.54, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

