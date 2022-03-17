Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.41. 21,207,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,843. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

