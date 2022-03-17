Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,231,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

