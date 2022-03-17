Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 14,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.94. 1,484,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,297,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

