Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,840,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

