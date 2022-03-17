Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,639.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,837,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.96.

TYL stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.13. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,814. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

