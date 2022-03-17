Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$230.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.23.

BYD stock opened at C$149.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$208.48. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$145.72 and a 1 year high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

