Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) to report $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Braskem reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braskem.

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 428,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

