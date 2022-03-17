Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $4.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $11.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $16.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBI shares. William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 31,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

