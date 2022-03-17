Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BRLT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

