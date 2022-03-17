Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

