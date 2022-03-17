Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $277.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $212.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

