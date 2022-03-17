Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98.

