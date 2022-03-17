Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

