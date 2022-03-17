Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

