Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

