Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $415.07 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.96.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

