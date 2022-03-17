Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

