Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.
BRMK opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
