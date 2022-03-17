Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

BRMK opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

