Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

