Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 9,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,206. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

