Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.98. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

MC stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.