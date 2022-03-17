Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.25. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.
PAGP stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 225.00%.
About Plains GP (Get Rating)
Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plains GP (PAGP)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.