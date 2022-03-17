Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Denbury reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.