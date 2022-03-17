Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $46.35 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 272.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

