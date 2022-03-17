Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stantec.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $49.53 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

