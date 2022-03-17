Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Target Price at $40.25

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arconic by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

