Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $145.00

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,450,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,665,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

