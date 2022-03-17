Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $43.29

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 708.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,606 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.