Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $29.13

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $79,496,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,654. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

