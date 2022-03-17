Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $51.00

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 345,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.92.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.