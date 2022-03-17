Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) PT at $469.00

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,741,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $407.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.