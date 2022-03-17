Brokers Issue Forecasts for Holcim Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holcim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.
Holcim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.
Featured Stories
