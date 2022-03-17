Brokers Issue Forecasts for Holcim Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holcim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Holcim alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Holcim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.